New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A man was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The police received information about the accident at Najafgarh's Thana Road around 11.30 pm on Monday.

After reaching the spot, the police found the victim lying unconscious on the road. He was sent to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital where was declared dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said.

The victim was identified as Karamvir, a resident of New Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, Singh said.

The accused truck driver escaped after the accident. Local inquiry revealed that he was earlier a conductor with Delhi Transport Corporation. Efforts are being made to arrest him, the police said.

