Etawah (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed in celebratory firing in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The "tilakotsav" ceremony of Satish, the son of Ramdas Jatav, was going on in Nagla Khushali village under the Jaswantnagar police station area here on Wednesday night, when one Brijesh Kumar fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh said.

Also Read | BGMI Lite Version Likely To Be Launched Soon.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed Kamlesh to a nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit, who fled the scene after the incident.

Also Read | Suspected ISIS Terrorist Arrested in Bengaluru by NIA, Was Allegedly Involved in Recruiting Youth to Terror Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)