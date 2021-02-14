Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) The operator of a cement mixer machine was killed in a factory in Nagpur's Pardi area after he got pinned to a steel staircase, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Sevakram Mandloi (34), an official said.

"The cement mixer machine was being loaded and Sevakram was concentrating on the process when, due to some malfunction, he got pinned between the machine and a steel staircase and was strangled," said the Pardi police station official.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)