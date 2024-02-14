Buldhana, Feb 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack near a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on February 12 when Bajirao Chavan, a resident of Matargaon village, was looking for lost cattle in the forest near the dam.

Also Read | US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

Chavan's mauled body was spotted on February 13 by a forest labourer, the official said.

The Forest department has handed over Chavan's body to his family members, he added.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Extra-Marital Affair, Moves Around With Severed Head in East Midnapore District; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)