Aizawl, Sep 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed in a landslide which also swept away a section of a road in Aizawl on Tuesday, police said.

Boulders came crashing down at Bawngkawn Hmar Veng area of the Mizoram capital, and hit the man seriously injuring him.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Officer-in-Charge of Bawngkawn police station R Vanlalduata told PTI.

The landslide also damaged a section of the road which links Bawngkawn locality to Thuampui area.

The area is prone to landslide, the police officer said.

