Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and his son critically injured as boulders hit their car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place in Kachrang village in Nichar tehsil.

Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Nathpa village, died, while his son Arnav was injured in the incident, the official said.

