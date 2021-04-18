Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A man was killed while two others injured as supporters of two panchayat poll candidates clashed at Phoolpur village here on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said Ainul Hasan (38) was campaigning with his supporter Qayyum (35) when another candidate, Hasina Beghum, and his husband Waqil Ahmed Munda, along with Waheed (55), reached there.

As a dispute broke out between both sides over campaigning, they attacked each other with sticks and opened fire.

Waheed got injured in firing, after which he was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ainul Hasan and Qayyum were injured during the incident. The injured have been referred to Allahabad for treatment. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)