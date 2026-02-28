Dubai [UAE], February 28 (ANI): Israeli press reported that a plume of smoke and fire has been seen outside hotel on Dubai's Palm. Viral videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont, one of the popular hotels frequented by Westerners in Dubai.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles. Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage.

The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality. The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.

The Ministry further stated that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also condemned the Iranian aggression and the violation of the sovereignty of each of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Saudi Arabia affirmed its full solidarity and standing by the side of the sister states, and placing all its capabilities at their disposal to support them in all measures they take, and warning of the grave consequences of the continued violation of the sovereignty of states and the principles of international law.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that the US and Israel's attack against his country is "unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate.Araghchi justified Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases as an "act of self-defence", which he said is "absolutely legal and legitimate," Reuters reported.

"This attack was unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate and against international law and should be condemned. We are attacking military bases in the region as an act of self-defence. What we are doing is an act of self-defence, which is absolutely legal and legitimate," Araghchi said, according to Reuters. (ANI)

