Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly killed on Saturday by her former boyfriend, who stabbed himself and suffered grievous injuries in his attempt to die by suicide, a police official said.

Jagruti Satve and accused Nikesh Shinde were in a relationship but had broken up three months ago. Shinde suspected Satve was seeing someone else, the official said.

Shinde on Saturday visited the woman's home in the New Panvel area, where the two got into a heated argument.

Citing witnesses, police said Shinde pulled out a knife and stabbed Satve in the neck, killing her on the spot.

The accused then slashed his neck. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, the official said.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a murder case against Shinde.

“The accused and the victim were in a relationship, but they had broken up. Preliminary investigations suggest that jealousy and suspicion were the motives behind the crime,” added the official.

