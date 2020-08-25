New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old man ended his life by allegedly hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a room of his house in south Delhi's Tigri area on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Tigri's JJ Camp, they said.

Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room, a senior police officer said.

"The deceased was working as driver. A suicide note was found in which Singh has written that some men had dismissed him from his job due to which he is taking this step," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

His wife had died two years ago due to tuberculosis. Singh, who has four children, was not doing any work for the last three months, the DCP said.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted after COVID-19 test, police said, adding that proceedings under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated.

