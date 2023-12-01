Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife and 7-year-old son in their home in Kalyan in Thane district on Friday and fled, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Ram Baug resident Deepak Gaikwad, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal.

"The motive of the crime is not known. We have launched a manhunt for Gaikwad. The deceased are his wife Ashwini (27) and son Adityaraj," the DCP told PTI.

MFC police station inspector Pradip Patil said the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Police sources said the killing may be the fallout of some domestic dispute or alleged losses in the share market suffered by the accused.

"He called a friend this afternoon and said he had killed his wife and son. When this friend arrived at the accused's place, the flat was locked. After it was opened, we found the two bodies," the official informed.

Gaikwad told this friend he was going to end his life, the official said, adding that the accused's mobile phone is switched off.

