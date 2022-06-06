Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and mother-in-law to death with an iron rod over some domestic issue in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Kashmir Singh (25) attacked his wife Priyanka (22) and her mother Shanto Devi at Daryoug village in Khawas area in the evening, a police official said.

He said Priyanka died on the spot, while her mother died on the way to hospital. Devi had come to visit her daughter.

Both the victims had suffered head injuries in the attack, the official said, adding police have arrested the accused and booked him for double murder.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

