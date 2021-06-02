Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) A 33-year-old unemployed man allegedly strangled his wife suspecting her fidelity before committing suicide by hanging himself at their house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Pirajinagar area in Vadgaon Sheri on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

An official said the deceased Yogesh Gaikwad used to suspect the character of his wife who was working as a maid and pick up quarrels.

"The couple was living in a room with their two children who were sleeping at the time of the incident. When the children woke up on June 1 morning, they found their mother lying motionless and father's body hanging," assistant police inspector Annasaheb Tapare told PTI.

