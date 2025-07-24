Banda (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a kitchen knife on Thursday and fled with their two children, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Bajrangi Prajapati suspected his wife Shobha, 32, was having an affair and this may have triggered the murder, a police official said. He attacked her at their home in Khaptiha Kala village under the jurisdiction of Pailani police station.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem examination and a search operation launched to trace the absconding accused, said Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Singh.

