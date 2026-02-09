Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): In a continued drive against drug menace, Assam Rifles carried out an operation against illicit ganja cultivation in the general area of Boxanagar, located approximately 41 km south of Agartala, Tripura.

The operation was conducted jointly with the Forest Department, Agartala, wherein approximately 1.75 lakh ganja saplings spread over an area of 50 acres were destroyed. The estimated market value of the destroyed contraband is ₹25.72 crore.

The operation highlights effective intelligence-led action and close coordination between the Assam Rifles and civil authorities in curbing illegal narcotics cultivation.

Assam Rifles remains resolute in its commitment to eliminate the drug menace and safeguard the youth and society from the harmful effects of narcotics.

Earlier last week, in one of the biggest crackdowns on illegal cannabis cultivation in Tripura, security forces destroyed over five lakh ganja plants during a large-scale joint operation in the Dulunga forest area under Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district.

Acting on confidential information, the operation was conducted from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on February 1.

During the raid, teams detected and destroyed 92 separate ganja cultivation plots covering approximately 170 acres of forest land. All plants were uprooted and destroyed on the spot.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the destroyed contraband is around Rs 75 crore, making it one of the most significant seizures in the state in recent times.

In another incident, security forces destroyed massive illegal cannabis (ganja) plantations spread across 65 acres of forest land in Tripura's Sonamura subdivision on January 29.

Following credible intelligence, a joint team launched a nine-hour operation spanning the forest areas of Kamalanagar, Krishnadola, Dulunga, and Bijoy Nagar.

During the raids, personnel identified and razed 41 separate plots containing approximately 1.80 lakh mature plants. Officials estimate the market value of the destroyed crop at roughly Rs 27 crore. (ANI)

