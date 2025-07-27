Bhadrak, Jul 27 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe in Odisha's Bhadrak district following a fight, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Parapokhari village in the Kasia marine police station area on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

The body of Gurubari Jena was found in the morning, following which neighbours informed the police.

Her husband, Gopinath, is on the run, and a search is underway to nab him, police said.

Also Read | Amaresh Jena Arrested: BJD Corporator Held by Odisha Police in Rape Case, Suspended From Party.

Gurubari was Gopinath's second wife, and they used to fight regularly, often over financial matters, neighbours said.

"My father constantly fought with my mother over money. He even tried to strangle her a few days ago, and only stopped when my brother intervened. Last night, he attacked her with an axe and killed her," said their daughter.

Police said an investigation has been started, and the body sent for post-mortem examination.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)