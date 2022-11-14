Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A man, reported missing for years, was found dead at his house in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

It is alleged that the man, identified by his first name Chandraveer, was murdered by his wife and her lover.

Ghaziabad SP Deeksha Sharma informed about the ecovery of the body at a press conference on Monday.

The SP said Chandraveer went missing four years ago and a case was registered at the Sihanigate police station in Ghaziabad.

However, the case was closed after no headay in the investigation.

The case was later reopened by the Crime Branch, which questioned the deceased's daughter.

According to the police, the victim's mother suspected the involvement of her mother and a man named Arun, who lived in the neighbourhood and was allegedly in an affair with her.

It was further learnt that the victim's brother had also filed a police complaint claiming that the deceased's wife was having an extra-marital affair.

The police later carried out an excavation at Chandraveer's house after his brother sad that he suspected that he was killed and his body buried inside the house.

During interrogation, the victim's wife and her alleged lover Arun confessed to killing him and burying the body at his house.

When the house was dug up, a skeleton with one hand missing was found in a pit 6-7 feet deep, police said.

Police said Arun confessed that he chopped off the Chandraveer's hand because he wore a on it with his name iscribed on it. Arun said he dumped the severed somewhere far away so that the deceased isn't identified.

Further, during the interrogation, it was also revealed that Chandraveer's wife and her lover had been planning to kill him for a long time. Arun confessed that he dug the pit in the victim's house to bury the body, police said.

Police said Chandraveer came home drunk on the day of his murder. His wife and Arun shot him in the head and put a bucket to collect the blood oozing from his head, police said, adding that , they cut off his hand and buried the body in the pit.

They also had a floor built on top of the pit so that no one suspects of any foul play, the police said.

Chandraveer's wife, meanwhile, misled the police saying that she suspected that Chandraveer was murdered by his brother over a land dispute.

Chandraveer's wife was arrested after she confessed to killing her husband, police said, adding that her lover, too, was arrested.

The police also recovered the axe, pistol and the bucket from the house, the police informed. (ANI)

