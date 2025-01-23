Sambhal (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) An application has been moved in the special MP-MLA court here, seeking a case be admitted against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

Hindu Shakti Dal National President Simran Gupta has moved the application before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (special MP-MLA court) in Chandausi in Sambhal, his lawyer said.

The case pertains to Gandhi's remarks during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi on January 15 when he said the BJP and the RSS have captured every institution of the country. "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

Simran Gupta said on Thursday, "Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration, remarked that 'our fight is not only with the RSS and BJP but also with India'. This comment demonstrates disrespect towards the citizens and democracy of the country. It mocks the people and poses a threat to the unity and integrity of India."

Gupta said he wrote to the Sambhal district magistrate and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh on the issue on January 18, three days after the Leader of the Opposition made the remarks, but no action was taken. "Therefore, I filed an application in the court for a case against him today," he said.

Gupta's lawyer Sachin Goyal, added, "My client, Simran Gupta, filed the case under Section 173(4) of the BNSS Act in the court of ACJM Special MP/MLA Judge Aditya Singh. The statement by Rahul Gandhi during his speech on January 15 shows disregard for Indian democracy and the Constitution, which threatens the country's unity and integrity. Such remarks are inappropriate and against the national interest."

The lawyer claimed that the court has admitted the case for further proceedings. However, the next date has not yet been given.

