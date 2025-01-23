Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a labour camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in the Pune district, said officials on Thursday.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the massive fire caused significant damage, resulting in the loss of cash, and jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, the lifetime savings of the labourers.

Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale, present at the scene, reported that four fire vehicles from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Main Fire Station and Rahatani Fire Station were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

The official said that in total, five shanties were gutted in the fire incident.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the fire incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

