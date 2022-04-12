New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A man was brutally murdered inside a shop allegedly by eight people in Delhi on the evening of Sunday. CCTV footage of the incident showed eight-nine men forcibly entering a shop and beating a man with sticks, knives and other weapons, leaving him dead, police said.

The police received the complaint about the case and found that the murder was planned with the motive of revenge. So far, five persons have been identified and one person namely Vijay has been arrested in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South district, Benita Mery Jaikar said, "A complaint was received by the nephew of the victim, who was present with him in the shop before the incident took place. The postmortem report indicated that the victim suffered a bullet on his throat."

Police said that the complainant Rahul, who runs a Chicken shop was with his uncle Hakim alias Kallu and his younger brother, inside the shop when accused Rashid alias Gudda of Noida with his eight-nine associates carrying sticks, knives and gun entered the shop forcefully.

The complainant succeeded to escape from the spot but the victim was held by the assailants and beaten mercilessly. The accused Rashid shot Hakim and fled from the spot.

During the investigation, the complainant identified the accused in the CCTV footage and the arrest was made.

On February 28, Mohammed Rashid alias Gudda was beaten by Rahul and his other male family members. A case of the incident was registered in Sangam Vihar Police station under sections 308, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Gudda had sustained a head injury, following which he was annoyed and wanted to take revenge.

The police have registered the murder case and further investigation to arrest the remaining accused is underway. (ANI)

