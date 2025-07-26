Supaul (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): The police have registered a case against a person in Madhopur Panchayat in Bihar's Supaul district for shooting his two elder brothers and nephew. The injured have been admitted to the local hospital.

According to the police incident took place in Ward Number-4 of Madhopur Panchayat under the Chhatapur police station area on Friday.

According to Dr Deepak Kumar of the Community Health Center Chhatarpur, one person is in critical condition.

"Three patients were brought here... 45-year-old Sushil Ram, 42-year-old Sunil Ram, and Guddu Ram have been shot... Among them, Sunil Ram's condition is critical. He was brought here unconscious. We are treating them," Kumar told ANI.

Sunil Ram, who serves as the in-charge headmaster at Primary School Qazi Tola Madhopur, was attacked along with his brother Sushil Ram and nephew Guddu Ram.

The accused, Chandan Kumar Ram, allegedly opened fire over a dispute, injuring all three. Sunil sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, said the police.

The injured were first taken to Chhatapur Community Health Centre (CHC) but were later referred to a private hospital in Supaul for advanced treatment. Police have arrested Chandan Kumar Ram. Investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

