New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler having an Interpol Red Notice was deported from the UAE to India on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

Taher Salim Dola wanted by Mumbai Police was brought to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Flight Number AI-984 from Dubai, they said.

He allegedly operated a synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Sangli, Maharashtra where 126.141 kg mephedrone (MD) drugs worth INR 25.22 lakh was seized during a raid by police.

During investigation, it was found that Dola was operating the factory somewhere from abroad, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. "The CBI got the Red Notice published on November 25, 2024 through Interpol on the request of Mumbai Police."

He was geo-located in the UAE through close coordination by CBI, Interpol and NCB-Abu Dhabi, she said.

NCB-Abu Dhabi informed the CBI on January 27 that Dola was arrested in the UAE following which an extradition request was sent to the UAE through Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry by Mumbai Police.

"Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals. The CBI as the national central bureau for Interpol in India coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels," she said.

Over 100 fugitives have been returned through various operations of the CBI through Interpol.

