Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) A man allegedly poisoned his wife and two children before killing himself in Karauli district of Rajasthan but the bodies were discovered at least four days later, police said Tuesday.

However, no suicide note has been found.

The incident appears to have taken place last week and came to light after neighbours informed police about a foul smell emanating from their home Monday evening, they said.

Mahendra Mahawar, 27, allegedly hanged himself after poisoning his wife Sapna, 26, and daughter Ankita, 2, and son Kanhaiya, 4, at their home in Kanjela village, police said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the killings.

