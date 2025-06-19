New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A Delhi-based woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 75,000 by a man she met on a matrimonial website, who claimed to be a 'legal officer' with the Research and Analysis Wing, an official said on Thursday.

According to the woman, the accused, a Bengaluru local, allegedly introduced himself to her through the website on March 16.

In her FIR, she claimed that he gained her trust through regular conversations and the exchange of personal photos.

"He used two mobile numbers to contact me and allegedly assured me that he had deleted his matrimonial profile after we connected," she stated in the FIR.

She further alleged that between March 18 and April 15, the accused allegedly manipulated her emotionally and sought financial help under various pretexts.

"First, he took Rs 2,650 for an online purchase (later returned), Rs 10,000 for a trip to Hampi, Rs 4,700 for hotel expenses, Rs 19,000 citing his mother's cancer treatment, and Rs 42,000 for an emergency in Vijayawada. The total amount of Rs 75,700 was transferred through UPI to his bank account," read the FIR.

After April 25, both of his numbers became unreachable.

Later, the woman discovered media reports and a 2018 police case linking him to similar scams.

Another woman from Bengaluru had also claimed to have been cheated by the same man on a different matrimonial platform, where he allegedly used the same identity.

An FIR was registered on June 11 and further investigation into the matter is underway, a senior police officer said.

