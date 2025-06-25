Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) A man posing as a police sub-inspector was arrested in Patna's Agamkuan on Wednesday after officials discovered he was smuggling liquor while wearing a police uniform, officials said.

Police recovered 199 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 1105 tetra packs of liquor from his four-wheeler on which a Bihar Police sticker was pasted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

The arrested person, identified as Ravi Kishan, was in a police uniform.

According to a statement issued by Patna district administration, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise Department officials intercepted a four-wheeler in the Agamkuan locality on Wednesday. The accused sitting inside the vehicle was wearing the uniform of a police SI. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a police uniform. When asked by the officials, the accused failed to produce any identity card or official documents. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large cache of liquor".

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

The two were arrested and further investigation is on, it added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar since 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)