New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it had registered a case after four people robbed a man of his belongings at gunpoint in the Rajender Nagar area, a purported video of which was shared on social media.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary posted the video clip on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Drones, Apps to Keep Strict Vigil in Ahmedabad After Al Qaeda Threat Over Prophet Row.

In the video, three persons are seen chatting on the roadside. In the meantime, four masked men, carrying arms, reached there and robbed one of the trio at gunpoint. They then fled in a white car.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform about the FIR.

Also Read | Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey Orders Probe into Couple’s Allegations of Government Hospital Demanding Bribe to Handover Son’s Body.

"An FIR registered at PS Rajender Nagar on receiving a complaint last night about 4 men robbing a person of his belongings at gunpoint & driving off in a white car. Investigation on,” it tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)