Gurdaspur, Sep 5 (PTI) Three motorcycle-borne armed assailants robbed a man's car at gunpoint in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Saturday.

The three masked men opened fire when the victim, Gurpreet Singh, stopped his car at a restaurant near Bariar village here, they said.

Singh, a resident of Kot Mohan Lal village, had a narrow escape but the attackers fled with his car, police said.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal said an alert has been sounded in Batala and Pathankot.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Gurdaspur city police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

