Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 15 years of imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor cousin.

Special POCSO judge S J Gharat found the accused guilty of the offence registered under IPC section 376 (rape).

According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted his 15-year-old cousin on several occasions between December 2016 and March 2017, in the absence of her family.

The matter came to light after the victim became pregnant as a result of the assault and was admitted to a hospital, where she gave birth to a still-born child, the prosecution said.

The offence was then registered against the accused at Matunga police station.

