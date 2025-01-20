Faridabad, Jan 20 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor niece, police said on Monday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict, police said.

The incident occurred in October 2019, when the survivor, a student of Class 8, was alone at home. Her mother had gone to her maternal home, her brother to school and her father to work, Advocate Ravindra Kumar Gupta of Legal Cell said.

When the girl returned home from school, the convict, her uncle who lives nearby, entered the house and raped her. He threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident, Gupta said.

In February 2020, the survivor complained of stomach ache. When her mother took her to a hospital where they found that the girl was pregnant. Following this, she narrated her ordeal to the family who approached the police, Gupta said.

A case was registered against the convict and he was arrested, the Advocate said.

A total of 24 people testified in the case and the court sentenced the convict to 20 years of imprisonment and Rs 65,000 fine, he added.

