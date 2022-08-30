Kokrajhar, Aug 30 (PTI) A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in July 2019.

The Special Judge for Pocso cases, Joydeb Koch also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Sharidul Islam of Gossaigaon for raping the minor girl.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reported Highest Number of Rape Cases in 2021: NCRB Report.

Islam raped the girl when she went to the grazing field near a river to see her family cows.

Based on a complaint by the victim's uncle, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits 18-Year-Old Woman’s Throat in Khandwa; Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)