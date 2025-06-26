Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday sentenced a man from Jammu and Kashmir to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a fraud case.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Chandikhole convicted Sayed Ishaan Bukhari (37), a native of Jammu and Kashmir after examining 18 witnesses and 130 documents, an official statement said.

On December 15, 2023, a team of Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local police conducted a raid at Neulpur under Dharmashala police station in Jajpur district and arrested the above-noted man, it said.

He was impersonating as a neuro specialist doctor, an army doctor, an officer in PMO, and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials, and cheating people, the police said.

During the investigation, the police seized forged documents like a medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute and Christian Medical College Vellore.

Some blank signed documents, affidavits, bonds, several identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques and Aadhaar cards were also seized by the police.

