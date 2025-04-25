Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry in 2021, police said Friday.

The court of Nuh session judge Sushil Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Khalid, they said.

According to the spokesperson of Nuh police, this case dates back to June 2021, when a married woman, Najma was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Her father, Farooq alleged that Khalid, whom his daughter married in 2017, was mentally and physically torturing her for dowry. He accused her in-laws of murder because their dowry demands were not met, the police spokesperson said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Nuh police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Khalid was arrested, he said.

The police filed a chargesheet in the case based on the FSL report, medical documents and statements of eyewitnesses. After a trial that lasted for nearly four years, the court convicted Khalid based on the strong arguments and evidence of the Nuh police on April 22, the spokesperson said.

"The court of Nuh session judge Sushil Kumar on Thursday sentenced the convict Khalid to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000", the spokesperson added.

