Kota, May 6 (PTI) A POCSO court in Baran city on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life term in jail for raping a 12-year-old girl in February.

The court of judge Alka Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 70,000 on him, Baran Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena said.

He said the case was lodged at the Mangrole police station on February 24 against Sonu Choudhary of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

It was alleged in the complaint that he raped the minor at a deserted area near Mangrole town, Meena said.

The police lodged a case of rape under sections 363 and 376 (A,B) of the IPC, and provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act against Choudhary and arrested him following a medical examination of the minor survivor and recording of her statement, he said.

The convict was in judicial custody since his arrest in February, the SP added.

