Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): An under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur collapsed on a pedestrian, seriously injuring him.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Sarafa market in Bharatpur.

The pillar fell from the third floor of the building. Two persons were walking on the road when the pillar fell injuring one while the other person suffered minor injuries.

SHO Ramkishan Yadav said, "There was some construction work going on at a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop." (ANI)

