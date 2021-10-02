Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) A civilian was allegedly shot dead by militants here on Saturday, police said.

Around 5.50 pm, terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

Ahmad was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

