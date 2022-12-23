Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A 60 year old man was shot dead in Katoli village under Dubagga Police station area in Lucknow on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rajaram Yadav of the same village.

He was shot dead late at night while watering the fields and was killed on the spot.

According to Police, Rajaram was shot due to an old enmity. The Police have started an enquiry into the incident, said DCP West DS Chinnapa.

"Police arrived at the spot and conducted an investigation into the incident. There were injury marks on the body. The body has been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered an investigation is on," he added. (ANI)

