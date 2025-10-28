Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A man was shot dead by two assailants in front of the Kymore Rest House in Katni district on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma said that the victim is identified as Nilesh Rajak, who was shot dead by two individuals. The police have identified the suspects and will detain them soon.

SP Abhinav Vishwakarma said, "In the Kymore police station area, a tragic incident occurred today in front of the Kymore Rest House, where Nilesh Rajak was shot and killed by two unidentified individuals. The police have promptly registered a case and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects. The suspects have been identified, and attempts to arrest them are ongoing. They will be detained soon, and strict action will be taken against them."

He added that the post-mortem of the victim is underway and added, "As of now, the victim's post-mortem has not been completed; once it is, we will share information about how many bullets he endured... "

Meanwhile, the father of one of the identified accused committed suicide by hanging himself, and his body is undergoing further legal procedures, SP Vishwakarma added.

SP Abhinav Vishwakarma further added, "Nilesh was involved in some contractual work with ACC and was associated with social groups. The police have increased their presence to maintain law and order. We are urging the victim's family to take legal action on this. As soon as we get their consent, we will initiate the post-mortem."

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Veerendra informed that the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. in front of the ACC Kymore guest house.

He said, "This morning at around 11:30 a.m., Nilesh Rajak from Kymore was shot by unknown assailants. The police are actively investigating and mobilising multiple teams to resolve the case... Senior officers, including the SP and DIG, have taken charge of the investigation. The incident happened in front of the ACC Kymore House guest house..."

He further said that the victim was linked to social groups and worked as a labourer at ACC. The police official also said the victims were linked to another case in which an FIR was filed.

"He was previously involved in an altercation, which led to an FIR being filed... Currently, there is no evidence to identify the culprits, as their faces were covered... However, they will be identified soon and face charges. We have some CCTV footage, which is being examined by one of our teams," said DSP Veerendra. (ANI)

