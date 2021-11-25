Muzaffarnagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A father-son duo has been sentenced to life term for stabbing a 10-year-old boy to death over a money dispute with his father.

While awarding life sentences to Kedi village resident Arvind Sharma and his son Shrikant Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar of the neighbouring Shamli district also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

In the case of default in payment of the fine the duo will have to undergo imprisonment for an additional term of six months each, the judge ruled.

According to prosecution counsel Kuldeep Kumar, Pervendra Kumar, a class 7 student, was stabbed to death by the father-son duo when he was returning from school in his village under the Babri police station in Shamli district on April 22, 2014.

The boy was killed over some money dispute between his father and the assailants, said the counsel, adding that FIR in the incident was lodged by the slain boy's cousin Ghanshyam.

