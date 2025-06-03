New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was stabbed by three individuals in Delhi's Saboli Khadda locality on June 1, following an altercation, prompting swift police action that led to the arrest of one accused, officials said on Monday.

On June 1, information was received from GTB Hospital at Harsh Vihar Police Station regarding the admission of an injured person, identified as Sagar (23), son of Kailash and a resident of Saboli Khadda.

According to the police, upon reaching the hospital, the victim reported that on June 1 at around 9:30 PM, he, along with his friends, had gone to Saboli Khadda. There, he was attacked with a knife by three individuals, namely Bittoo, Sohail, and Sultan, following an altercation. After treatment, the victim was discharged from the hospital.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Harsh Vihar Police Station, and investigation was initiated.

A dedicated police team, led by Inspector Pradeep Kumar and comprising ASI Jitender, Head Constables Ankit Tomar, Ashish, Rahul, Shashank, Jitender Teotia, and Ankit, was formed to apprehend the accused and expedite the investigation. The team operated under the supervision of Shri Jasod Singh Mehta, ACP/Nand Nagri.

Due to prompt and focused efforts, one accused was apprehended within hours. He was identified as Sultan S/o Hassan Mohammad, R/o Gali No. 5, Saboli Bagh, age- 27 yrs.

During interrogation, the accused Sultan confessed to the crime and revealed that there was an old enmity with the victim. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding co-accused and recover the weapon used in the offence.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing. (ANI)

