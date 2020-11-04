New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Moti Nagar flyover on Tuesday. The deceased was stabbed multiple times on the back side of his body.

Also Read | IAF Receives Second Batch of Rafale Fighter Jets, Aircraft Fly Non-Stop For Over 8 Hours to Reach India From France.

Police said they had received information regarding the incident at 10.07 pm. The caller said that a person has received stab injuries and he needed help, following which police rushed to the spot.

"The victim was identified as Jitender Sharma, a resident of Burari. He was shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar, where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations Turn Tragic for Wife, as Husbands Gets Stabbed to Death for Resisting Robbery in Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

Sharma, who was an accountant, collected Rs 32,600 from Hemukunt transport company and Rs 1,83,000 from Kandala transport company around 9.30 pm for distribution to truck drivers for their expenses, the DCP said.

When he reached near Zakhira roundabout, some unknown persons intercepted his bike, stabbed him multiple times and later fled with money kept in his bag, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Moti Nagar police station. The nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the suspects. Teams have been formed to arrest them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)