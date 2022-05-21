Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) A man who had married a woman of another caste was stabbed to death allegedly by five people in Begum Bazaar here on Friday night, police said.

Neeraj P, a businessman, had got married last year against the woman's family's wishes, they said.

The wife's family members are suspected to have got him murdered, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The deceased was travelling on a two-wheeler with his father when the assailants stopped the vehicle and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with knives, he said.

He died on the way to a hospital, the official said, adding that further investigations were on.

