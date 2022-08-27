Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death over parking near a shopping mall in south Kolkata's Kasba area, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night near Acropolis Mall, they said.

A fight broke out between Ujjwal Halder and Shiekh Riasuddin, both bus conductors, over the parking of their buses, they added.

As the fight escalated, Riasuddin allegedly stabbed Ujjwal multiple times with a vegetable knife, police said.

He died within a few hours while undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

A case was filed and the accused arrested.

