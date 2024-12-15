Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) A man died after a group of people allegedly thrashed him at Kulpi in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Kalitala area of Ramakrishnapur gram panchayat on Saturday night when Kunal Adhya (22) was returning home.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Wife Nikita Singhania From Haryana's Gurugram, Mother Nisha Singhania and Brother Anurag Singhania From Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

The officer said police were investigating reports that Adhya was beaten up by members of a rival group over a dispute concerning a local club.

Another person was seriously injured while trying to save Adhya during the alleged assault, he said.

Also Read | UK Joins Indo-Pacific Trade Bloc as First European Member.

He is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Security has been strengthened in the area, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)