Kochi, March 29: Eravikulam National Park will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, April 1, after a two-month closure for the breeding season of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Located near Munnar in Kerala’s Western Ghats, the park is one of the state’s most visited wildlife destinations and is known for its conservation efforts and scenic landscapes.

The annual closure, typically observed during February and March, is aimed at ensuring minimal disturbance to wildlife during the breeding period of the Nilgiri Tahr, a species endemic to the region. With the reopening, tourism activities are set to resume, drawing visitors ahead of the peak travel season. Namibian Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India Born Tally Rises to 33 (Watch Video).

Eravikulam National Park Reopens on April 1

VIDEO | Kerala: Eravikulam National Park will reopen for visitors from April 1 after being closed for two months due to breeding season of Nilgiri tahr. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OVz8BUFGd8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2026

How to Reach the Park

The park is accessible via Munnar, which serves as the main gateway. Situated in the Devikulam taluk of Idukki district, visitors can reach the park by road leading to the Rajamala entry point, the primary access area for tourists.

Munnar is well connected by road to major cities in Kerala and neighbouring states, making it a convenient base for travellers. Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle-Owl Spotted in Jim Corbett National Park: ‘Ghost of the Forest’ Captured on Camera in Uttarakhand, Video Surfaces.

Timings and Entry Details

Eravikulam National Park will be open daily from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Visitors can purchase tickets either online or at the entry point. Authorities advise booking tickets in advance, especially during weekends and holidays, due to high visitor demand.

Ticket Prices

The entry fee for Indian visitors is INR 125 for adults and INR 95 for children. Foreign tourists are charged INR 420 per person. Additional charges apply for cameras, with INR 335 for video cameras and INR 45 for still photography.

What Visitors Can Expect

Apart from sightings of the Nilgiri Tahr, the park offers a range of experiences for nature enthusiasts. Visitors can explore rolling grasslands, scenic walking trails and viewpoints overlooking mist-covered hills.

One of the key attractions within the park is Anamudi Peak, the highest peak in South India, which adds to the region’s appeal for trekkers and photographers. Guided tours are also available, offering insights into the park’s biodiversity, including its flora and fauna.

Conservation and Tourism Balance

The temporary closure of the park each year reflects ongoing conservation efforts to protect the Nilgiri Tahr population. Officials have emphasised that regulated tourism plays a key role in preserving the fragile ecosystem while allowing public access.

With its reopening, Eravikulam National Park is expected to once again attract a steady flow of visitors seeking wildlife experiences and natural landscapes in the Western Ghats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).