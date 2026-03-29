Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Authorities on Sunday resumed demolition operations in Varanasi's Dalmandi area as part of road widening project with security forces drawn from multiple police stations.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Police Department were present at the site.

Also Read | Eravikulam National Park Reopens on April 1 After Two-Month Closure for Nilgiri Tahr Breeding: Timings, Tickets, How To Reach and More.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dashashwamedh, Varanasi Atul Anjan Tripathi said entire area is being monitored via drones and action is set to be taken against 30 specific buildings that have been identified.

"Today, demolition action has been initiated once again. This is a PWD operation, in which thirty buildings have been identified for today. Adequate security measures have been taken. Force has been deployed. Along with the paramilitary, civil forces from several police stations have been deployed," he told ANI.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of March 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

PWD Executive Engineer KK Singh said the drive had been suspended during the festival season after Ramadan to avoid inconvenience to the public.

"Today, action is being taken against approximately thirty houses. Demolition action is being taken only on those houses on which we have already cracked the building. So far, 25 houses have been completely demolished. Today, only PWD proceedings are being carried out," he told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)