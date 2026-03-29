Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop within the jurisdiction of the One Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, authorities said, adding that there were no casualties in the blaze that could have triggered due to a possible short circuit.

The fire at the scrap shop on Town Kotha Road soon engulfed several shops around the area. and for approximately two hours, firefighting personnel, assisted by six fire tenders fought to bring the raging flames under control.

Also Read | Eravikulam National Park Reopens on April 1 After Two-Month Closure for Nilgiri Tahr Breeding: Timings, Tickets, How To Reach and More.

According to NTR Medical Services Trust Chairman Seetharamraju Sudhakar, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. The Chairman further confirmed that no casualties or fatalities arose from the incident.

"This is the second time the fire has taken place. Either it might be a short circuit or another reason. Once we came to know, we called the fire officials. Even the public came here to rescue the operations. So, the fire is almost under control. So no casualties, no death, nothing is happening there," Sudhakar told ANI.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of March 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Officials confirmed significant property damage in the area. It further stated that containing the blaze was difficult, as the large quantities of wooden materials and waste oil were stored within the scrap shop. However, personnel from both the Fire and Disaster Management Departments are on-site and actively working to extinguish the fire.

"We received a fire call at around 1.15. Immediately, we turned out four vehicles. Later, another three vehicles we turned out. We are immediately rushed to the spot. Almost all of it is under control," Fire officer Satyanarayana told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)