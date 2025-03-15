Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah and sending obscene messages to him, from Rajasthan, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police took the accused in custody from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and booked him under NSA (National Security Act), he added.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai told ANI, "On March 13, a person sent obscene messages to state Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah and also gave death threats to him. Upon receiving information, the police registered a case at Harsud police station and began an investigation into the matter. We got the information that the accused was in Rajasthan, and after that, we took him in custody from Sawai Madhopur, a city in Rajasthan. Today, he has been arrested and the NSA is also invoked against him."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said, adding that considering the recent incident, the police have strengthened the security of the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister said that when the anti-social elements of the society failed to protest, then they stepped into such despicable acts.

"We make development in the region and when the anti-social elements of the society fail to protest, then they step into such despicable acts. Today, these women are here because it's about their brother's life and dignity. He (Mukesh Darabar, the accused) threatened my wife that he would make her a widow. If a leader uses such words for another leader, will these women spare them? But I don't want these women to take the law into their own hands. All of these women wanted to go to Mukesh Darabar's home and meet his parents. Imagine what will happen if they go there. I am bound by law, I am a minister, and hence, I tolerate all these, but the people of my constituency won't tolerate such things," Minister Shah told reporters.

He further added, "Along with Mukesh Darbar, there are four more people who are the leaders of Harsud, the police will catch them. I trust the administration that they will take proper action against the accused." (ANI)

