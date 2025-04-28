New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Police have busted a bizarre extortion plot where a man allegedly used his minor niece and a fake human thumb to demand Rs five crore from his acquaintance. Delhi Police said that three accused have been apprehended, including one juvenile in the case.

The case was registered on April 16 at Jagatpuri Police Station, invoking Section 308(5) of the BNS.

According to DCP Shahdra Prashant Gautam, the complainant reported receiving a suspicious parcel containing a threatening letter, a smartwatch, and a human-like thumb replica in a plastic box delivered by a young girl. Recognising the gravity of the matter, a special team was constituted under the supervision of ACP VV and SHO Jagatpuri to crack the case swiftly.

Over 600 CCTV cameras were meticulously analysed, leading investigators to trace the delivery route and identify the girl involved. The minor, referred to as 'X', was apprehended and, following protocols under the Juvenile Justice Act, sent to the Observation Home for Girls at Nirmal Chhaya, Tihar Jail.

Further surveillance led to the arrest of the main accused, Abhishek Jain, near Jagatpuri Police Station. During interrogation, Jain confessed to masterminding the plan to extort money from his acquaintance, Vikas Jain, a person he had known for three decades.

Abhishek Jain admitted to purchasing a plastic thumb from IndiaMart for Rs 3,500 and a smartwatch for Rs 500 from a local shop in Dilshad Garden. He also revealed hiring additional accomplices for Rs 35,000 and enlisting the help of his niece and a relative, Sachin Jain, to execute the scheme. On the day of the incident, he briefed the minor about the plan, showed her the complainant's house, and coordinated the parcel delivery while staying at a distance to avoid detection.

Following Jain's disclosures, co-accused Sachin Jain, a resident of Balbir Nagar, Shahdara, was also apprehended. As the investigation progressed, an additional charge under Section 61(2) BNS was invoked. Both accused have been produced before the Court and have been remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the conspiracy. (ANI)

