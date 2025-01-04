The accused with the officials of Delhi police (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A cyber extortionist impersonating himself as a US-based freelancer has been arrested, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested by a team from cyber police station of West District.

DCP West Vichitra Veer in a statement said that the accused person was impersonating himself as a US-based freelancer and used a virtual international mobile number and fake IDs to create profiles on Bumble, Snapchat, and others.

He targeted women aged 18-30, gaining their trust through fake profiles and photos, DCP Veer said.

"Once connected, he requested their contact information, eventually blackmailing them with intimate photos and videos to extort money," he said.

A mobile phone and app-based virtual international mobile number and 13 credit cards were recovered from his possession, the officer added.

Earlier a case was registered based on a complaint filed on December 13, 2024.

On the basis of subsequent technical investigation and other information revealed during the investigation, the accused was identified as Tushar Bisht (23), a resident of Shakarpur, Delhi

Immediately, a raid was conducted by the team in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi and the accused was arrested, the official added.

He has done BBA and has been working in a Noida-based private company as a technical recruiter for the last three years. The accused got into these activities out of greed and to get in touch with young girls, the officer added.

