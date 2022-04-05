Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara Crime Branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military, an official said on Tuesday.

The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, he added.

"An army uniform, forged identity card, and a forged driving license to drive an army vehicle were seized from the accused," the official said.

